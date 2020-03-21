Delhi Couple With Quarantine Stamp Deboarded From Rajdhani
A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday, 21 March, after co-passengers observed a home quarantine stamp on the husband's hand, the Railways said on Saturday.
Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.
When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark – authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases – on the husband's hand when he was wash his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.
The air conditioning was also switched off. The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.
In its tweet the Ministry of Railways advised people to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.
As of Saturday, India has recorded 258 positive case of coronavirus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)