Delhi Cops Seize 419 Oxygen Concentrators Sold in Black Market
A case was registered under several sections of IPC, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act .
Taking strict action against the people indulging in black marketing of oxygen concentrators, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had seized 419 concentrators being sold online at exorbitant rates.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Atul Bhatia said that during area patrolling, cops came to know that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar at Central Market, Lodhi Colony, was found open and some suspicious activity was going on.
“After searching the restaurant one person was found sitting on a laptop and he was getting orders online for oxygen concentrators by Xpect Everything online portal and on searching the restaurant premises, a total of 32 boxes of Oxygen Concentrators having capacity of 9 litre and 5 Litre each and one box of thermal scanner and another box containing N95 masks were found,” he said.
Bhatia said that after verification, it was found that the owner of the restaurant and bar was one Navneet Kalra.
He said that a case was registered under several sections of IPC, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and four persons – Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh – were taken into custody.
Bhatia said that on detailed interrogation, the accused disclosed their warehouse’s location at Khullar Farm, Mandi village.
“A search was conducted and 387 more units of oxygen concentrators were recovered, which were being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market,” he said, adding that invoices of these oxygen concentrators being sold for over Rs 70,000 were also recovered.
He said that MRP stickers indicating high prices were seized.
The cops said that 419 oxygen concentrators were seized.
A detailed investigation is being carried out and efforts are being made to recover more concentrators and nab other offenders behind the black marketing, he added.
