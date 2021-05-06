Delhi Cops Seize 419 Oxygen Concentrators Sold in Black Market 

Taking strict action against the people indulging in black marketing of oxygen concentrators, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had seized 419 concentrators being sold online at exorbitant rates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Atul Bhatia said that during area patrolling, cops came to know that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar at Central Market, Lodhi Colony, was found open and some suspicious activity was going on.