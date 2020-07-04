Delhi Cop ‘Under Influence of Alcohol’ Runs Over Woman With Car

A Delhi Police sub-inspector ran over a woman while driving a car near Chilla village in Delhi on Friday, 4 July, leaving her critically injured.

In disturbing CCTV visuals that have surfaced, the woman can be seen on top of the car's bonnet, before she is thrown to the ground as the car comes to a halt. When passersby try to rescue the woman, the car moves ahead once again and runs her over, dragging her several feet away.

Warning: Visuals may disturbing for some viewers -