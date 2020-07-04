Delhi Cop ‘Under Influence of Alcohol’ Runs Over Woman With Car

“The accused is a sub-inspector. He has been arrested,” the police said regarding the incident.

Published04 Jul 2020, 09:19 AM IST
A Delhi Police sub-inspector ran over a woman while driving a car near Chilla village in Delhi on Friday, 4 July, leaving her critically injured.

In disturbing CCTV visuals that have surfaced, the woman can be seen on top of the car's bonnet, before she is thrown to the ground as the car comes to a halt. When passersby try to rescue the woman, the car moves ahead once again and runs her over, dragging her several feet away.

Warning: Visuals may disturbing for some viewers -

The driver has been identified as sub-inspector Yogendra and booked under sections dealing with rash and negligent driving, and causing grievous hurt due to negligence, reported The Times of India. According to the report, the policeman was also beaten up by the locals after the incident took place.

"The accused is a sub-inspector, he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He has been arrested. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital," the police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India.)

