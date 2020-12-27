Kejriwal to Meet Protesting Farmers at Singhu on ‘Shaheedi Diwas’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu border on Sunday, 27 December, at 6 pm to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the three controversial agriculture laws that are allegedly called ‘anti-farmer’ laws.

As part of the two day ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ organised by Punjabi Academy at Guru Tej Bahadur Memorial at Singhu, Kejriwal will supposedly join in and participate in the singing of hymns, reported NDTV.

Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi saying, “On the day of martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji, Baba Fateh Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji, I salute them”.