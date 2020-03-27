COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Represent India at C40 Global Meet

He added that the mayors of Los Angeles (Eric Garcetti), Seoul (Won-soon Park), Paris (Anne Hidalgo), Milan (Giuseppe Sala), Istanbul (Ekrem Imamoglu) and Rome (Virginia Raggi), among others, will join the meeting.

Earlier, Kejriwal that the state government will provide meals to 325 schools, and feed over four lakh people from Saturday. “There are a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi today. Twenty-nine of them had come from outside and were kept in quarantine and 10 of these are cases of local transmission,” he said, while briefing the media.

Kejriwal also emphasised on how the government has a plan ready for tackling coronavirus if the cases reported every day keep increasing. “If every day, around 500 come, or if every day there are 1000 cases, what are the preparations taken? If there are 100 cases, the kind of facility we have, is enough. We are evaluating how many isolation beds, ventilators, and the number of tests we will need accordingly,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)