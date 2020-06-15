Delhi Chief Minister on Monday, 15 June, refuted speculations of another lockdown being planned for Delhi, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, saying, "There are no such plans."His tweet comes after Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, with ramping up of testing and reducing its charges being discussed.According to the Union Health Ministry data, the national capital has so far recorded 41,182 coronavirus cases and 1,327 deaths. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.