Delhi CM Approves Construction Of New Maintenance Shed For Vande Bharat Trains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 3 July, Monday, sanctioned a proposal for the construction of a new maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains.

The government received a proposal from the Indian Railways to remove and transplant 78 trees around the identified project site in the process of clearing the construction site.

“Kejriwal has cleared the path for the project by approving the said proposal. He has approved the proposal with the condition that the Railways will plant 780 new saplings,” the government added.