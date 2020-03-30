COVID-19: Delhi Govt Arranges Hotel Stay for Doctors at LNJP & GBP

The doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash) and GBP (Govind Ballabh Pant) hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel in the vicinity on the city government's expense, said an order from the Delhi health department.

The order issued on Sunday, 29 March, said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi.

"It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government," the order said.

The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said.