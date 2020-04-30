Delhi's famed chronicler and author, Ronald Vivian Smith, passed away on Thursday, 30 April.Smith was suffering from age-related ailments for the past four months, his family said. "He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems on Monday. He passed away today at 7:30 am after multiple health issues respiratory infections and kidney failure," his son Tony Smith said, reported PTI.Smith was born in Agra in 1938 and studied at St Peter's College and St John's College, before shifting to Delhi as a young journalist in the 1950s. His career in journalism, including stints at the Press Trust of India and The Statesman, spans nearly four decades.Smith is said to have written as many as a dozen books. The notables include The Delhi That No One Knows, Delhi: Unknown Tales of a City and Lingering Charm of Delhi: Myth, Lore and History.Besides, he was a regular contributor for many leading publications such as The Statesman, The Hindu and Outlook.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that his demise is "a huge loss especially for Delhiites." "His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city."(With inputs from PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)