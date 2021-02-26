Kejriwal’s Security Not Reduced, Z-Plus Cover Intact: Delhi Police
Kejriwal is set to visit Surat on Friday to participate in a roadshow to celebrate their gains in the civic polls.
After the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government accused the Union Home Ministry of reducing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's security on Thursday, 25 February, the Delhi Police denied the claim and said the Z-plus security is maintained.
Reports had claimed that four commandos deployed for Kejriwal's security were removed and the security was reduced to only two.
In its response, the Delhi Police said that they were replaced by four other security personnel due to “administrative reasons.”
A senior Delhi police official had earlier told IANS that Kejriwal's security had not been relaxed. "We have not reduced the security of the Delhi CM. In fact, taking into account his movements, roadshows and election time, the Z-plus security has been strengthened."
This comes two days after the AAP won 27 seats in the Gujarat civic polls in Surat on Tuesday. Kejriwal is set to visit Surat on Friday to participate in a roadshow organised by local AAP leaders to celebrate their gains in the civic polls.
Earlier, the AAP had slammed the BJP for 'reducing' the chief minister's security.
