Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 1 May, said that the Delhi government is sending 40 buses to Rajasthan's Kota, to bring back stranded students belonging to the capital city. They will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, he added.On Wednesday, the Home Ministry had allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, etc, stranded at various places across the country, but under certain conditions."We are in touch with the state governments on the movement of migrant workers," he said, adding that the free ration being provided to the needy in the capital would be doubled from 5 kg to 10 kg, reported PTI."Today, in Delhi, we are conducting 2,300 COVID-19 tests per million people. A total of 1,100 people have been cured and discharged till date."Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by ANI'Initial Results of Plasma Therapy Are Good'On plasma therapy, Kejriwal said they are not going to stop its clinical trials, as its initial results are good."We were permitted by the Centre for the trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administered it to a few patients, the first one among them was discharged after he made recovery. He was critical and in the ICU, but was discharged yesterday. Initial results of the therapy are good."Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by ANI"The 1,100 cured people are being contacted for plasma donation and most are willing to donate their plasma, to help in the cure of (COVID-19) positive patients," he added.COVID-19 Effect: Maruti Suzuki Sells Zero Cars In April 2020Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had said that there are no approved therapies for COVID-19, including plasma therapy."ICMR has stated that there are no approved therapies for COVID-19, including plasma therapy. Plasma therapy is being experimented, however, there is no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. ICMR has launched a national level study. Till we don't have robust scientific evidence, we can only use this for research or trial purposes. In fact, if it is not used with proper guidelines, it can cause life-threatening complications," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had stated in a press briefing.According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi currently has a total of 3,515 coronavirus cases, including 1,094 patients who have been cured or discharged and 59 deaths.(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)