Delhi to Have Dedicated Bus Lanes From 1 April: What Are the Rules?
Those who violate the rules will be fined Rs 10,000 or sentenced to six-month imprisonment.
Starting 1 April, Delhi will have a dedicated 'bus lane enforcement drive' for heavy vehicles. Those who violate the rules and drive in the wrong lane will be fined Rs 10,000 or sentenced to six-month imprisonment.
Which areas will have these 'bus lanes'? What are the rules? Here's all you need to know.
What is the purpose of a 'bus lane'?
According to the statement issued by the transport department, it has dedicated lanes across the city that will be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.
While other vehicles may be allowed to run on these dedicated lanes during the rest of the time.
Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said.
Which roads are allocated for this?
In the first phase, 15 of the 46 corridors have been selected. These include:
Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar, are some that will have a dedicated lane for buses.
How will I know which is a bus lane?
The Public Works Department has been directed to mark the bus lanes with "long-lasting thermoplastic paints", and also place signage and boards at suitable places.
What happens if a light motor vehicle violates the rule?
According to the release, the vehicle will be taken away, and the owner will be penalised. Apart from fine, towing charges will also be imposed. Cranes will also be deployed for removal of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes, the statement said.
Cranes will also be deployed for the removal of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes.
“The DTC and DIMTC, two bus operators of city bus transportation fleet, have been directed to sensitise drivers of the DTC and cluster buses to restrict/ply their buses in the earmarked bus lanes only to avoid challan/prosecution,” an official told The Indian Express.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.