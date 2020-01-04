1 Dead, Several Injured as Building Roof Collapses in Delhi

At least one person was reported dead after the roof of a building collapsed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Saturday, 4 January, according to ANI. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, PTI had reported that nine people, including five children, had been injured in the mishap.

According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at 3.01 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The roof of the first floor, made from 'kota stone', collapsed after which nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

The nine injured have been identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30).

Devi's condition was stated to be critical.