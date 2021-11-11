Delhi Bar Association Employee Found Dead in Lawyer Chamber at Tis Hazari Court
The deceased, who has been identified as Manoj, who worked as a peon, had been unwell for the past few days.
A temporary employee with the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside a lawyer's chamber in the capital's Tis Hazari court complex on Thursday, 11 November.
The deceased, who has been identified as Manoj, worked as a peon and had reportedly been unwell for the past few days, according to Bar & Bench. Police said Manoj was a TB patient as well as a chronic alcoholic.
The dustbin inside the chamber where he was found reportedly had vomit laced with blood. There were no external injuries found on the body.
The body has now been sent for post-mortem.
Bar Association President Sanjeev Nasiar told Bar & Bench that Manoj had requested the key to a lawyer's chamber on Wednesday evening and spent the night there. According to the police, this was common for Manoj to do.
"His belongings seem to be intact. However, the police is on the spot and investigating all probable angles," he said.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.