Come Bless Your Son: Kejriwal Tells Delhiites Before Swearing-in

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, on Saturday, 15 February, wrote to Kejriwal objecting to a circular that made it "compulsory" for government school teachers to attend his oath-taking ceremony as Delhi chief minister.

Gupta, leader of Opposition in the previous assembly, called the Friday's circular "dictatorial" and said it had shattered his belief that Kejriwal's focus after coming back to power would be on governance and strengthening democratic ethos.

"By virtue of the order, 15,000 teachers and officials will have to attend the oath ceremony," Gupta, who has been re-elected from Rohini constituency, wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.

The BJP MLA, however, said he would attend Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony.

Sisodia rejected the BJP's allegations, saying the teachers have been invited not ordered. He said that the BJP does not know how to respect teachers and that is the reason they make such statements "Today a dream comes true. This dream is not just ours but of the people of Delhi and the real makers of Delhi - 'Delhi ke Nirmata'.

"They will represent various sectors and be with the Chief Minister as special guests on a specially designated stage. Collaborating with them, the government will pursue development works and schemes in Delhi effectively in the next five years also. We had good five years. Next five years will be even better," Sisodia added.