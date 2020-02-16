Come Bless Your Son: Kejriwal Tells Delhiites Before Swearing-in

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. After sweeping the elections with 62 seats, Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi CM for the third time on Sunday, 16 February.
Over fifty people from different walks of life, who are responsible for 'Delhi Nirman’, will share stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.
Snapshotclose
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the ceremony, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi
- On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi’s development
- All the six ministers in the previous government – Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam – have been retained
- AAP won the people’s mandate in Delhi, securing 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly
Circular Asking Teachers to Attend Swearing-in Sparks Row, Sisodia Says it was an 'Invite' Not a 'Diktat'
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, on Saturday, 15 February, wrote to Kejriwal objecting to a circular that made it "compulsory" for government school teachers to attend his oath-taking ceremony as Delhi chief minister.
Gupta, leader of Opposition in the previous assembly, called the Friday's circular "dictatorial" and said it had shattered his belief that Kejriwal's focus after coming back to power would be on governance and strengthening democratic ethos.
"By virtue of the order, 15,000 teachers and officials will have to attend the oath ceremony," Gupta, who has been re-elected from Rohini constituency, wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.
The BJP MLA, however, said he would attend Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony.
Sisodia rejected the BJP's allegations, saying the teachers have been invited not ordered. He said that the BJP does not know how to respect teachers and that is the reason they make such statements "Today a dream comes true. This dream is not just ours but of the people of Delhi and the real makers of Delhi - 'Delhi ke Nirmata'.
"They will represent various sectors and be with the Chief Minister as special guests on a specially designated stage. Collaborating with them, the government will pursue development works and schemes in Delhi effectively in the next five years also. We had good five years. Next five years will be even better," Sisodia added.
Come to Ramlila Maidan to Bless Your Son: Kejriwal Tells Delhiites Before Swearing-in
Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to bless "their son".
Ramlila Maidan Spruced up for Swearing-In Ceremony of Kejriwal
From sprucing up the sprawling ground to making traffic and security arrangements, workers and authorities were busy making preparations at the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of Delhi for the third successive time on Sunday.
Big banners bearing messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with the image of the AAP chief were put up on Saturday in and around the venue ahead of the mega function which is "open to public".
With AAP scripting its third consecutive win in the Delhi Assembly elections, excitement is palpable among party workers and senior leaders alike, all of whom are expecting a huge crowd at the event.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )