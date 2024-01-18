Delhi Airport Chaos: Shashi Tharoor, Jyotiraditya Scindia Engage in War of Words

Replying to his allegations, Scindia posted another thread calling him an "arm-chair critic" and his allegations "baseless rhetoric."

Further, rebutting his points, Scindia said that runway maintenance work got delayed due to "pollution incidents and enforcement of GRAP-IV in Delhi."

"The crane was being used for the construction of another critical infrastructure project - the Dwarka Expressway," he added.

"The two CAT III runways at Delhi Airport are equipped for aircraft to land with minimum visibility of up to 50 meters. However, the majority of the aircraft fleet in India viz. Airbus 320 (75 mtrs) and Boeing 737 Max (175 mtrs) have visibility minima greater than the runway threshold. Thus, even if the runway is capable and sufficiently trained CAT III pilots are made available, these aircraft are not designed for Zero Visibility operations," he said.