Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ for 6th Day, Light Rain Expected

As pollution levels in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category for the sixth day in a row, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital on Sunday, 26 December.

According to the IMD forecast, from 26 to 28 December, there may be cloudy sky with light rain.

The department said that the maximum temperature in the capital on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 8 degrees.