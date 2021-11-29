‘Intention Is Good, but Implementation Zero’, SC Tells Centre on Delhi Pollution

The court’s remarks came in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighting non-compliance by states.

Mehta stated, “We had issued these directions much in advance on our own so that we don't reach this situation. We have asked them to comply since several months and we have not taken criminal measures. Gap between compliance and non-compliance needs to be bridged”, Bar and Bench reported.

The Central government's Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR, had issued directions earlier this month to improve air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas.