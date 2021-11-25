Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Re-imposes Ban on Construction Activities

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had pointed out that the AQI on Wednesday morning was 290 as compared to 403 last week.

However, the CJI had said after cross checking, “You are saying 290. We checked, it’s 318 at the moment… I think there is no substantial change in these two days. It was less. It is going back to serious or appears to. So take the measures for 2-3 days. Monday (29 November) morning we will hear it again. If the pollution level comes down drastically, say to 200, you are free to withdraw the restrictions”, Indian Express reported.