As Delhi Defies Cracker Ban on Diwali, Air Quality Dips to Severe

Early morning visuals from Delhi Geeta colony showed that smog had shrouded parts of the national capital, resulting in reduced visibility, reported ANI.

At 500, the Air Quality Index for PM 2.5 pollutant was the highest in Jahangirpuri on the northern flanks of Delhi, followed by 491 in Ashok Vihar, 475 in Patparganj, 460 in Pusa Road, 450 in Lodhi Road and 442 at IGI Airport.