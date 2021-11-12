Delhi’s 21-Day Record of No COVID Deaths Comes to an End With 2 Fatalities
Delhi’s record of not registering any COVID-related death for 21 days straight came to an end on Friday, 12 November, when the national capital reported the first deaths due to COVID-19 in November after two people succumbed to the infection.
The last COVID death was recorded on 22 October. Friday's deaths have taken the death toll to 25,093, as per government data.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 62 positive cases and 56 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases is at 371.
Delhi has witnessed five fatalities in September, followed by four in October, the lowest monthly toll since the pandemic began in March last year.
As many as 2,10,47,291 Delhi residents have been vaccinated so far. Out of which, 1,32,49,323 have received the first dose, while the remaining 77,97,968 have been fully vaccinated, as per the health bulletin data.
Meanwhile, Delhi is suffering ‘severe’ category air quality post-Diwali, after a firecracker ban was widely violated.
Further, authorities have advised Delhi residents to regulate their outdoor activities and also informed government and private offices to cut down vehicle emissions by at least 30 percent to somehow tackle the worsening air quality index (AQI) in the national capital.
