Dehradun Railway Station to be Operational From 8 February

There is good news for people who were waiting for the train service to commence in Dehradun. Yard re-modelling work at the historic Doon Railway Station has been completed. The railway station now seems to have changed and the number of platforms have also been increased. Additionally, the railway station has been expanded. Now passengers will be provided better facilities.

The railway station will be opened for movement of trains from 8 February. All trains will start operating on 10 February. For the convenience of passengers, the number of coaches and trains have also been increased, which means that the journey of the passengers is going to be pleasant. A 90-day traffic block was dealt for the yard re-modelling work at the railway station.