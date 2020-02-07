Dehradun Railway Station to be Operational From 8 February
There is good news for people who were waiting for the train service to commence in Dehradun. Yard re-modelling work at the historic Doon Railway Station has been completed. The railway station now seems to have changed and the number of platforms have also been increased. Additionally, the railway station has been expanded. Now passengers will be provided better facilities.
The railway station will be opened for movement of trains from 8 February. All trains will start operating on 10 February. For the convenience of passengers, the number of coaches and trains have also been increased, which means that the journey of the passengers is going to be pleasant. A 90-day traffic block was dealt for the yard re-modelling work at the railway station.
Trains Services To Begin From 8 Feb
The movement of trains at Doon railway station has been barred since 10 November. The railways have suffered a loss of about Rs 13.5 crore due to stoppage of trains. The railway earns around Rs 15 lakh a day from ticket and parcel booking at Dehradun railway station.
As of February 5, platform number 3 and 5 have been ready. Other works related to laying of tracks, power cabling, electrification have also been completed. Some trains will start operating from 8 February, while the remaining will operate from 10 February.
- List Of Trains Which Will Start Operating From 8 February
The trains that are going to start operating from 8 February include Nanda Devi Dehradun Express, Shatabdi Express, Doon Naini Express, Rapti-Ganga Express and Mussoorie Express. The public, Upasana and Ujjaini Express train services are currently cancelled due to fog. Except these, the movement of all other trains will start from 10 February.
- Incomplete Tasks
There is still a lot of work to be done at Doon railway station. These include changing the shed of the platform, introducing a drinking water facility and beautification of the platform. After the movement of trains, these tasks will be completed according to convenience.