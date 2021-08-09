No Transaction With NSO Group: Defence Ministry Amid Pegasus Row
Israeli company NSO Group is behind the Pegasus spyware, which has created a huge storm over potential surveillance.
The Defence Ministry has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 9 August.
The answer was in response to a question by CPI(M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan, who asked whether the government had carried out any transaction with the NSO Group Technologies, and if so, the details thereof.
To this, the answer by MoS Ajay Bhatt said, “Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies.” On the question seeking details, the reply said, “Does not arise.”
Israeli technology company NSO Group is behind the Pegasus spyware, which has created a huge storm after the publication of reports by various media portals pointing out how politicians, journalists, and activists may have been the targets of surveillance using the spyware.
Many of the potential targets mentioned in the ‘Pegasus Project’ series of investigative reports are from India, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, several journalists, etc.
