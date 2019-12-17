Defamation Complaint Against Kejriwal Stayed by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 December, stayed the proceedings in a defamation complaint made by BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the state and Gupta, seeking their response on the joint plea by Kejriwal and Sisodia before the next date of hearing on 27 February.