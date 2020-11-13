Ayodhya Deepotsav: CM in Attendance, 5.5 Lakh Diyas, Traffic Curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandiben Patel, inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya by lighting a 'diya' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Friday, 13 November, reported IANS. According to IANS, they also offered their prayers.

According to IANS, CM Adiyanath performed the 'Rajyabhishek' to mark the return of Ram’s to Ayodhya.