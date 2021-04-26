‘Deeply Disturbed’: Editors Guild on Treatment of Siddique Kappan

The Editor’s Guild of India (EGI) on Monday, 26 April, said that it was “deeply disturbed” by the reports of the “inhuman treatment being meted out to journalist Siddique Kappan” who has been in jail since October 2020, and has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Kappan was arrested and jailed while trying to report on the rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement by the EGI comes after Kappan’s wife alleged that her husband has been tied to a bed and is neither able to take food nor access the toilet while undergoing treatment at a Mathura Hospital for COVID-19.