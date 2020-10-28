Deepika Rajawat Granted Anticipatory Bail In Navratri Tweet Case

A Jammu and Kashmir court on Wednesday, 28 October, allowed anticipatory bail to advocate Deepika Rajawat in a case registered against her over a tweet posted during Navratri.

According to Bar and Bench, the order passed by Judge Sanjeev Gupta opined that Rajawat deserved interim protection from arrest.

If arrested, the anticipatory bail order mandates that she be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.