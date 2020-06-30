MP Police Book Lawyer Who ‘They Mistook to Be Muslim & Thrashed’

Three months after a Betul-based advocate was allegedly thrashed by Madhya Pradesh Police 'after being mistaken for being a Muslim', the police registered a case against the lawyer on 18 June.

While the lawyer, Deepak Bundele, is still trying to get an FIR registered against the policemen, MP Police has booked him under under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 294 (punishment for obscene acts and songs in any public place) of the Indian Penal Code at Betul's kotwali police station.

Deepak Bundele was allegedly beaten up on 23 March while he was enroute to a hospital for treatment.