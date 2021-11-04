Kerala: Dalit PhD Scholar Alleges Casteism at University, Goes on Hunger Strike
Deepa Mohanan, a Dalit PhD scholar in Kerala, is on a protest fast after alleging casteism at her university.
Deepa P Mohanan, a Dalit PhD scholar at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam, Kerala, is on an indefinite hunger strike after alleging caste discrimination against her at the university.
Mohanan, a 36-year-old scientist, says that the university authorities have been deliberately delaying the completion of her PhD degree.
She has been on a hunger strike since 29 October, outside the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) at MGU. Mohanan claims that for the last 10 years, her progress is being scuttled by the director of the institute, Nandakumar Kalarickal, allegedly because she is a Dalit.
Why the Hunger Strike?
Mohanan joined MGU in 2011 to pursue an MPhil degree, after completing her master's in medical microbiology. She alleges that since her first year at the university, Kalarickal has been obstructing her education.
Kalarickal was a joint director when Mohanan started studying at the institute and is now the director of the IIUCNN. The News Minute reports that Mohanan claims he has stopped her from accessing the lab, accessing chemicals and polymers at the lab, has denied her seating at the workplace, has worked to block her stipend and has locked her alone inside the lab on one instance.
Mohanan has also alleged that he has been rude and abusive towards her, the only Dalit scholar in her batch, and has done what he can to ensure that she doesn’t get her PhD on time.
“I already have an MPhil, and could ideally have finished my PhD by 2015,” Mohanan argues.
Mohanan has been on a hunger strike demanding three things
Her research guide be changed
She be provided with materials to complete her research, like all the other PhD scholars are
Nandakumar Kalarickal be removed from the institute.
On 1 November, the university reportedly agreed to the first two demands, but refused to remove Kalarickal from the IIUCNN. But Mohanan says she won’t end her hunger strike unless he is removed. She argues that her prior experiences prove that if Kalarickal is at the centre, she will not be able to complete her research as he will be looking for revenge.
Despite Complaints to University and Police, a Problem That Persists?
In 2015, Mohanan had filed a case of caste discrimination against Palarickal to the university. At that time, the university had set up a two-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee had stated that the allegations by Mohanan were true and had recommended that the university provide her all the facilities needed to complete her research.
The following year, in 2016, Mohanan filed a police complaint against Palarickal under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
When she tried to meet the Governor of Kerala to submit her complaint, she was reportedly detained by the police and kept in a station for two days.
Now, even as her fight continues, with she being on hunger strike, several student unions and social justice organisations, including Bhim Army Kerala, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), and Ambedkar Student Association (ASA) are demanding #JusticeForDeepa.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.