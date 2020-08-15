Decomposed Body of AIIMS Doctor Found Hanging At Delhi Residence
The body was found in a decomposed state with a suicide note, in which the doctor didn’t blame anyone for his death.
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found hanging at his house in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar.
According to the police, the body of Doctor Mohit Singhla was found in a decomposed state in the room, and a suicide note was also found later in the evening in which he did not blame anyone for his death.
The police received a PCR call at around 3:10 pm on Friday. The caller informed that a foul smell is coming from the house in Gautam Nagar. Immediately a team rushed to the spot, and the police found the decomposed dead body of a person hanging in a room locked from inside, on the second floor of the house.
An investigation revealed that the deceased was a doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
“Doctor Mohit Singhla was posted in the department of Paediatrics and initial investigation revealed that he last joined his office on Tuesday,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.
It is also suspected that Doctor Mohit may have taken the extreme step one or two days before his body was found.
A suicide note has been recovered in which the doctor said that 'there is no need to live a long life'.
"His parents have told the police that he has attempted suicide earlier too and that he was in depression," said a senior police officer.
He was a permanent resident of Panchkula, Chandigarh and had been living alone in this room since 2006.
"We have initiated the proceedings under section 174 CRPC," said the officer.
