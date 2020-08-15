Decomposed Body of AIIMS Doctor Found Hanging At Delhi Residence

It is also suspected that Doctor Mohit may have taken the extreme step one or two days before his body was found.



A suicide note has been recovered in which the doctor said that 'there is no need to live a long life'.



"His parents have told the police that he has attempted suicide earlier too and that he was in depression," said a senior police officer.



He was a permanent resident of Panchkula, Chandigarh and had been living alone in this room since 2006.



"We have initiated the proceedings under section 174 CRPC," said the officer.