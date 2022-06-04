Highly Decomposed Body of Unidentified Man Found Hanging in JNU's Forest Area

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday, 3 June, evening, police said.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

Police visited the spot and found a body hanging from a tree in the jungle area near the university's Yamuna Hostel. The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, deputy commissioner of police, South-West, said.