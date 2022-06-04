Highly Decomposed Body of Unidentified Man Found Hanging in JNU's Forest Area
Police visited the spot and found a body hanging from a tree in the jungle area near the university's Yamuna Hostel.
A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday, 3 June, evening, police said.
The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.
Police visited the spot and found a body hanging from a tree in the jungle area near the university's Yamuna Hostel. The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, deputy commissioner of police, South-West, said.
Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot for examination. The body is yet to be identified. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.
Sources from the university said that body is not of someone from JNU.
"A couple of students had gone for a walk in the jungle where they got a foul smell and alerted the authorities," the sources said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
