Decision on Resumption of International Flights To Be Taken Soon: Aviation Min

Previously, India had announced that it would resume its scheduled international flights from 15 December. Scheduled international flights were suspended in India following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

"Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson had tweeted on Sunday, 28 November.

Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained, the ministry had added.

As per the recent guidelines, regular international flights will resume to and from all countries that are not considered 'at risk' by India.