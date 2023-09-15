Deccan Herald & Prajavani Team Up With Quintype DXP to Enhance Digital Presence

Indian media giant, the Printers Mysore, known for newspapers like Deccan Herald and Prajavani, announced its partnership with Quintype, a prominent digital-first newsroom growth platform, on Thursday, 14 September.
The media company partnered up Quintype to evolve to a diversified media group and enhance its digital media presence.
This partnership has helped the Printers Mysore to double its active user base and maintain stable website traffic, a statement released by Quintype said.
In course of integration of Quintype's flagship News CMS platform, over 2 million stories were migrated to it without any dip in website traffic, Quintype stated.
"Furthermore, most of their URLs now achieve a "Good" rating in Google's Core Web Vitals assessment," it added.
“Our aim was to enhance our tech stack to offer our readers unparalleled experiences with a great design that is Clean, Crisp and Contemporary. The new platform aligned perfectly with our editorial team's criteria, including efficient workflow management. The entire Quintype team, from tech to product to support, was physically present in our office during the go-live of the new Prajavani and Deccan Herald websites. They closely worked with our team throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition.”Sitaraman Shankar, CEO of The Printers Mysore and Editor of Deccan Herald
Adding to it, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype said, "We're thrilled to team up with The Printers Mysore, a media titan in India boasting nearly 9 million print readers and an impressive over 100 million monthly pageviews."
