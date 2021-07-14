Dearness Allowance for Govt Employees Hiked to 28%, Effective From 1 July

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees has been hiked from 17 percent to 28 percent, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced in a media briefing on Wednesday, 14 July.

This will be applicable from 1 July 2021, he added.

"In the backdrop of the view of the COVID-19 situation, three additional instalments of dearness allowance to central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners, which were due from 1 January, 2020, 1 July, 2020 and 1 January, 2021 had been frozen," Thakur said in a media briefing.