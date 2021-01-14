Deaf & Mute Girl Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Madhubani District; 3 Held
The girl who is in a critical condition is currently undergoing treatment at Madhubani Sadar Hospital.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 15-year-old deaf and mute girl in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Tuesday, 12 January, reported PTI.
The police said that two of the accused also damaged her eyes with a sharp object so that she would be unable to identify the offenders.
According to the victim’s complaint, while she was on her way to the riverside to fetch leaves for her goats, she was raped and assaulted by a person who belonged to the same village as hers. The accused was later joined by his two friends, who also tried to rape the girl, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The girl’s brother alleged that after her sister was raped, she was attacked with a pointed wooden stick.
The local PHC in-charge told The Indian Express that since the girl has suffered serious injury in both her eyes, she will have to get treated by an eye specialist.
The girl, who is in a critical condition, is currently undergoing treatment at the Madhubani Sadar Hospital.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that some villagers admitted the girl to the village’s primary health centre after they found her lying unconscious in a field.
He further added that three people were immediately arrested in the matter.
“All the three have been booked for rape and also under POCSO Act provisions since the girl is a minor’’, he said.
(With inputs from PTI & The Indian Express.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.