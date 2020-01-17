2 Dead, Over 30 Injured During Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai

This year, 739 bulls participated in Alanganallur Jallikattu with 695 participants trying to tame them and win prizes. The first prize for the participant who tamed the highest number of bulls, and for the best bull in the event, was one car each. The second and third prizes in the event were a motorbike and Rs 10,000 in cash.

This year, the first prize was awarded to Ranjith Kumar from Alanganallur, who came in at the ninth round of the event and tamed 16 bulls. Apart from a Hyundai Santro car, the government also announced that he will be awarded four cows worth Rs 7 lakh.

The second prize of a motorbike was won by Karthik from Alagarkoil, who tamed 14 bulls. The third prize was won by Ganesan from Arittapatti, who was awarded Rs 10,000 cash. Ganesan tamed 13 bulls to win the third prize. The best bull award of a Hyundai Santro car was given to Karuppan, from Kulamangalam.

Till Thursday evening, one man was killed and over 80 people were injured in various Jallikattu events that were held in Madurai, Trichy and Krishnagiri districts in Tamil Nadu.