DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Draw Date, Results, Other Details
Everything you need to know about the DDA Housing Scheme 2022.
People applying for a flat under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Housing Scheme (DDA Housing Scheme 2022) need not wait too long.
The draw of this scheme will most likely be removed by the middle of April 2022.
As per the latest data, around 22 thousand people have applied for the 18,335 flats under the scheme.
DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Details
The DDA Special Housing Scheme 2022 is a lottery wherein the DDA has put around 18,000 flats in different locations on sale. These locations include Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola.
People who wished to take part in the lottery had to apply online for the scheme.
The DDA Special Housing Scheme 2022 online applications were supposed to end on 7 February 2022.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) then decided to extend the last date of the online applications to 10 March 2022.
The DDA Housing Scheme 2022 also includes flats that were surrendered in the previous housing schemes back in 2019 and 2014.
Now, however, the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2022 draw is set to come to an end. It is likely that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will continue the draw till the middle of April and then remove it.
It is important to note that the registration for the DDA Housing Scheme 2022 had taken place online.
To apply for the special housing scheme by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), applicants had to visit the official website of the DDA.
Applicants can also check the official website to know more about the DDA Housing Scheme 2022 and all the latest updates regarding the removal of the draw.
People who had applied online for the scheme also had to pay a registration fee.
The ones who have applied do not have the chance to withdraw themselves now.
DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Direct Link
Here is the direct link to the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that the applicants can use to check all the latest updates regarding the housing scheme.
