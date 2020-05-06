The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday, 6 May, took suo moto cognizance of online abuse of Safoora Zargar, the research scholar arrested for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots.27-year-old Zargar, now in her second trimester of pregnancy, was arrested by Delhi Police on 10 April and has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).DCW Chairman Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police (Cyber Cell), to file an FIR against the online abuse faced by Zargar.Zargar was attacked for her marital status and pregnancy , with people claiming that she is unmarried and that her pregnancy was discovered when she was lodged in Tihar Jail. Both these claims are baseless and false.Several people also linked this to Shaheen Bagh, insinuating that this is the “truth” behind the Shaheen Bagh protests.Maliwal said that the DCW has received multiple complaints with regard to abuse against Zargar.Condemning the misogynistic comments made against the Jamia student, the DCW chairman said that while the Jamia student is facing court of law and is currently in jail, it “does not give right to anyone to outrage her modesty, abuse her and her family.”Maliwal has sought a response from the Delhi Police by 10 May. She sought details of the FIR registered in the matter of online abuse and attacks, and those accused who are identified and arrested. The DCW also asked for details of measures taken to remove the posts outraging her modesty on social media. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)