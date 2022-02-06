ADVERTISEMENT

DCGI Grants Emergency Use Approval to Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine

Mandaviya said, "This is 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country."

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday, 6 February, granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Mandaviya added, "This is 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This will further strenghten the nation's collective fight against the pandemic."

Also Read

COVID-19: Delhi Records 1,604 Fresh Cases as Positivity Rate Falls to 2.87%

COVID-19: Delhi Records 1,604 Fresh Cases as Positivity Rate Falls to 2.87%

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT