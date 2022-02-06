ADVERTISEMENT
DCGI Grants Emergency Use Approval to Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine
Mandaviya said, "This is 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country."
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday, 6 February, granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.
Mandaviya added, "This is 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This will further strenghten the nation's collective fight against the pandemic."
