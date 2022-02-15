Days After Gurugram High-Rise Collapse, Haryana CM Orders Structural Audit
Meanwhile, residents of other housing societies in New Gurugram protested over building safety.
Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, 14 February ordered a structural audit of Gurgaon's Chintels Paradiso housing complex, after the buildings witnessed a partial collapse, leading to the death of two people.
The CM directed for an audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi or a similar institute, news agency PTI reported.
In a statement to media on Monday, he indicated:
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident and our hearts are with the residents. We will get safety audits done for all societies and the builders will pay for it. This will ensure that there is no scope of a repeat of such accidents."
The development came in the backdrop of residents of other housing societies in New Gurugram vocalising their apprehensions regarding building safety.
The Haryana CM also urged the local administration to locate all such buildings and have their audits done at the builders' expense, and issued directions to make interim arrangements for Chintels Paradiso residents, PTI reported.
The locals also agitated for a high court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter.
On Friday, the police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the managing director of Chintels, Ashok Solomon, under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
A second FIR against the builder, Chintels India Private Ltd, contractor and five of their associates was also lodged on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
