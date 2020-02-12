Chacko Blames Dikshit for Cong’s ‘Downfall’, Tenders Resignation

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in Delhi elections, and its vote share plummeted to 4.26 percent from 9.7 percent in 2015.

Congress' performance in the Delhi Assembly elections touched a record low with the party bagging less than 5 percent votes and 63 of its candidates losing their deposits. Only three candidates – Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – could save their deposits.

Dikshit's former aide, Pawan Khera. said, “[It’s] just a data point. In 2013, when we lost, Congress vote share in Delhi was 24.55 percent. Sheila ji was not involved in 2015, when the vote share slipped to 9.7 percent. In 2019, when she was back in charge, the vote share came up to 22.46 percent.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted an Urdu couplet on Twitter saying, one is taking pride in someone else's victory, even in the party's defeat.

“The Delhi results are disappointing for Congress but there are consolations: the BJP's divisive politics has been repudiated with their rout; AAP's development message is what has prevailed over identity politics; and eight months after sweeping the LS polls, the winners have been rebuked,” Tharoor said in another tweet.