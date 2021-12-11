Day After Cremation, CDS Rawat & Wife's Ashes Immersed in Haridwar by Daughters
Late CDS Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, were cremated by their daughters after they were accorded military honours.
A day after late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, were cremated in Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square, the ashes of the deceased were immersed at Haridwar by their daughters on Saturday, 11 December.
Earlier in the day, the late CDS's daughters had collected the ashes from the Brar Square crematorium, as per news agency ANI.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
Late CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated by their daughters on Friday after they were accorded military honours.
Scores of political leaders including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge had paid their respects on Friday at Rawat's residence, where the late CDS's mortal remains were kept before the funeral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisory had paid tribute to CDS Rawat and the 12 other deceased on Thursday, 9 December, at the Palam Airbase in Delhi, where the mortal remains of the deceased had been airlifted from Sulur.
The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, remains in a critical condition and is under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.
