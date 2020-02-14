NIA Arrests LoC Trade Body Chief Over Links With Davinder Singh
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the president of Cross-LoC Trade Association Tanvir Ahmed Wani, in connection with the probe against suspended J&K police officer Davinder Singh, reported The Indian Express.
He was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday, 12 February, and has been taken to Jammu and Kashmir for questioning.
This is the sixth arrest made by NIA in the case.
WHO IS WANI?
Sources told the newspaper that Wani allegedly provided funds Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Naveed Mushtaq and is suspected to have played the middleman.
Mushtaq was arrested, along with Singh, while they were travelling in the latter's car to Jammu.
Davinder was on the payrolls of the Hizb and used to regularly take money from Mustaq, NIA sources told The Indian Express.
The NIA took over the investigations into the case last month.
Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists earlier this year, was sent to Hiranagar Jail in Kathua district on 15 days judicial remand. Mustaq has been sent to Kot Bhalwal Jail on the outskirts of Jammu.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
