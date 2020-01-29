‘Therapy Gave Us Life,’ Say Daughters of Mumbai’s Sex Workers

Stories shared by daughters of sex workers in Mumbai’s red light district all begin with a broken home, an abusive father, and the stigma of being a sex workers’ daughter. They were repeatedly told they weren’t good enough for anything but sex work.

However, this isn’t how all their stories end.

The Quint spoke to Robin Chaurasiya, co-founder of Mumbai-based NGO Kranti, that tries to empower women from the city’s red light area to become agents of social change.

Today, many of these women are strong, independent and are chasing their dreams. How did this change come about?