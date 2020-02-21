Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to Accompany Donald Trump to India
As part of US President Donald Trump’s high-level delegation on his visit to India on February 24 and 25, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be accompanying him, official sources said on Friday, 21 February.
First Lady Melania Trump will also be accompanying the president, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
The US president will be visiting Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra during the trip, that involves a variety of engagements like press conferences, a school visit and a state dinner hosted by India's president Ram Nath Kovind. PM Modi and Trump are expected to discuss trade, defence and the H1B visa, among other things.
