On Dashami, Women In a Kolkata Para Hope 'Barir Purohit' Will Now Mean Different

The pandel at the 66 Pally Durga Puja in Kolkata is quite muted this year when compared to other, more ostentatious structures that Kolkata, and this specific Puja itself, sees during this time.

If one visits the pandel in the early hours of the morning, therefore, one may assume that it may not be a “star Pujo” this year. After all, a pandel in the city had installed a live-sized murti of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, another had recreated the Burj Khalifa, while even others boasted of much finer artistry and creativity that 66 Pally. However, it is during the Pujo rituals that one realizes why this particular pandel became talk of the town.

When The Quint visited the pandel, on a raucous Ashthami night, four women were conducting the sandhe aaroti, but a harmonium and not the usual dhunuchi was their tool of choice for paying ode to Goddess Durga.

At first glance, the only thing crisper than the white and red sarees that Nandini Bhowmik, Ruma Roy, Seemanti Banerjee and Poulami Chakraborty were wearing, was their Sanskrit diction. For those of us who’ve grown up barely understanding what the purohit at the local pandel wanted us to say during anjali, that stood out more than the fact that women, and not men, were conducting the rituals.

It look a little pondering to then come to the conclusion that for the first time, an eternal truth about Durga Pujas in Bengal had been solemnized. For the first time, women who are usually involved with all the jogaar (planning) of the rituals for Maa Durga, were conducting them. For the first time, Maa was worshipping Maa.