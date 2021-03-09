The Protest Will Bear Electoral Consequences for BJP: Darshan Pal

After 11 rounds of inconclusive talks between the farmer unions and the central government, the dialogue between the two parties has come to a standstill, especially in the wake of incidents that unfolded during the 26 January tractor parade with many experts predicting that as fatigue kicks in, the protests will end soon.

However, Dr Darshan Pal told The Quint that the union leaders and the protesters were always prepared for a long battle, and those who think that these protests will end before the suspension of the laws are mistaken.