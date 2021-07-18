Danish Siddiqui to Be Laid to Rest at Jamia Millia Islamia Graveyard
Danish Siddiqui's family had a long enduring connection with the university, which has made an exception for him.
The mortal remains of slain Reuters chief photojournalist Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, a statement from the university said on Sunday, 18 July, according to news agency PTI.
Siddiqui's family had a long enduring connection with the university and the vice-chancellor said that an exception has been made for the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.
"Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor children," the university said in the statement, reported PTI.
Siddiqui himself did his schooling from Jamia and followed it up with a graduation in Economics as well as a masters in Mass Communication from the university's AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005 -2007.
Moreover, his father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui had held the position of Dean of Faculty of Education at the university.
Siddiqui was killed on 16 July in crossfire while covering the military conflict between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan.
The Indian journalist had been covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days.
Siddiqui leaves behind his wife and two young children.
On Saturday, ANI reported, quoting government sources, that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back Siddiqui's mortal remains.
A flight bearing his remains is expected to land in Delhi later on Sunday and the last rites will be carried out the same night.
