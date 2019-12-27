Kamal Nath Orders Probe After Video of Cops Beating Boy Goes Viral
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered an inquiry after a video showing policemen beating up a boy in Damoh went viral on social media, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Friday, 27 December.
Two constables have been placed under suspension in this connection, an official said.
According to PTI, sources said the video was shot on 9 December in Damoh's Kotwali police station.
After the video went viral, Nath tweeted, "A video of beating an innocent boy in Damoh has come to my notice. The police administration has been ordered the investigation in this entire case."
In another tweet, the CM said, "Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits found after the investigation. Such cruel incidents cannot be tolerated nor can culprits involved in them be spared."
Damoh SP Vivek Singh said constables Sanjay Pathak and Mahesh Yadav of Kotwali police station have been suspended, and a probe is underway into the video.
(With inputs from PTI)
