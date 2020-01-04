Jats Stop Dalits From Cremating Old Lady’s Body in Tonk, Rajasthan

People from the dominant Jat community in Rajasthan’s Tonk district stopped Dalits from cremating an old woman’s body at a public crematorium.

The Jats at Gata village destroyed the funeral pyre and allegedly even threatened the family of the deceased, reported The Hindu.

It was only when they sat on a protest at Tonk district headquarters that the police intervened. However, the deceased Phula Devi was cremated on the ground instead of the platform with the tin shed where the funeral rites are usually performed.



The family has alleged that they have been the victims of caste-based discrimination for years now.